WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs are off today and play the HiToms at home tomorrow. Martinsville is 11-14 on the season and in fourth place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 20-6 and Morehead leads the East at 19-6.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Pirates Tuesday 3-1. The Nats are 29-48 on the season and play the Pirates again this afternoon. The Nats are 19 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.