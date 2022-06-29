Mostly sunny with a high of 84 today

Wednesday, June 29, 2022
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and Thursday as high pressure shifts away from the lower Mid-Atlantic. The coverage of showers and storms will increase beginning Friday into the weekend as a cold front
approaches from the northwest. This front may stall before reaching our area however, and may therefore provide the focus for daily showers and storms through the middle of next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
