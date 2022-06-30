Community Calendar

Thursday, June 30
Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.
Friday, July 1
Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.
Variety bingo fundraiser for Bassett Moose Lodge, 7 p.m.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.
Monday, July 4
Independence Day Celebration at DeHart Park in Stuart.
Tuesday, July 5
Bingo, 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.
Saturday, July 16
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call
276-632-1772 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.