Community Calendar

Thursday, June 30

Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Friday, July 1

Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.

Variety bingo fundraiser for Bassett Moose Lodge, 7 p.m.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.

Monday, July 4

Independence Day Celebration at DeHart Park in Stuart.

Tuesday, July 5

Bingo, 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call

276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.