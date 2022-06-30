Thursday, June 30, 2022
Fall premiere dates for ‘Quantum Leap’ ﻿reboot, ‘Sunday Night Football’, ‘The Voice’ ﻿and more announced

By staff
Raymond Lee in “Quantum Leap” — NBC/Serguei Bachlakov

NBC has dropped its schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, and it kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with Sunday Night Football featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams. The next night will see the new season debut of the Capital One College Bowl, hosted by Peyton Manning.

On September 19, The Voice returns, as does the premiere of the reimagined Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee playing Dr. Ben Song, following in the footsteps of Scott Bakula‘s time-skipping Dr. Sam Beckett.

The medical drama New Amsterdam returns at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 20 after another installment of The Voice.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 sees the return of the Dick Wolf-produced “Chicago” dramas, including Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

The next night belongs to Wolf’s Law & Order, with the returns of the flagship show at 8 p.m. ET followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9 and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10.

The supernatural drama La Brea returns on September 27 at 9 p.m ET.

November 4 will see the debut of Lopez vs. Lopez, the sitcom starring George Lopez, followed by the third season premiere of Young Rock, produced by and about the early life of Dwayne Johnson.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

