(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Sheri Matthews Carrico, 57, died Tuesday, June 28. She was a native of Martinsville. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Bon Air United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the reception that immediately follows the Church service. Affinity Funeral Service is in charge.

Virginia “Ginger” Kiefer, 53, of Stuart, died Sunday, June 26. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Curtis Lee Manning, 94, of Bassett, died Saturday, June 25, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church on Friday, July 1. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Bertha May Merriman, 79, of 1155 Trenthill Drive, Bassett, died Sunday, June 26. A closed casket memorial service will be held at Bassett Funeral Home on Friday, July 1, from 2 until 4 p.m. The burial will be Tuesday, July 5, at Roselawn Burial Park and will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Pamela Riddle, 69, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, June 28. The funeral will be held Friday, July 1, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Willie Stallard Jr., 59, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, June 28. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.