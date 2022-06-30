Thursday, June 30, 2022
Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton expecting first child

Vogue has revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, are expecting.

The fashion mag was featuring Ashton getting ready for the New York City premiere of her film Mr. Malcolm’s List, noting “the British actor’s growing baby bump…draped in a beige bead-embellished tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture.”

Hiddleston and Ashton first met when they starred in the play Betrayal back in 2019, which opened on London’s West End before heading to Broadway. They made their relationship “red carpet official” at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Tom popped the question in March of this year, according to a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times; he said then of the relationship only that he was “very happy.”

