Community Calendar

Friday, July 1

Stuart Farmer’s Market 8 a.m. to noon.

Rook, music and more from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club.

Variety bingo fundraiser for Bassett Moose Lodge, 7 p.m.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance from 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon.

Monday, July 4

Independence Day Celebration at DeHart Park in Stuart.

Tuesday, July 5

Bingo, 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Friday, July 8

Franks and Dranks from 6-9 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Garden, $20 admission includes food and cash bar.

Music night at 6:20 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Center.

Saturday, July 9

Uptown Farmers Martinsville from 7 a.m. to noon.

Canning class from 9 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Center.

Monday, July 11

Patrick and Henry Community College Board meets at noon at Frith Economic Development Center.

Thursday, July 14

Bluegrass festival at Wayside Park in Stuart.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call

276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.