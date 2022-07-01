Fourth of July weekend weather: What to expect

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Rain, heat and fire are all in the forecast this 4th of July weekend.

Here’s what to know:

South

Heavy rain is pounding the Texas coast and western Louisiana on Friday.

The heaviest rain will be from Beaumont, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where up to 6 inches of rain is possible.

Rainfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour on Friday.

A flood watch has been issued for Houston, Galveston, Texas, and Lake Charles through Friday evening.

Northeast

In the Northeast, it’ll be a scorcher on Friday. Temperatures are forecast to reach 91 degrees in Boston; 92 in New York City; 94 in Philadelphia and 93 in Washington, D.C.

Factoring in humidity, the heat index (what temperature it feels like) could be close to 100 degrees from New Jersey to Virginia.

Then a cold front will move into the Northeast on Saturday, bringing severe weather threat for the Interstate 95 corridor from D.C. to Boston. Damaging winds and some hail are possible.

In the West, fire danger will be high Saturday through Monday due to dry and windy conditions expected in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

The strongest wind gusts will be on Sunday when they could approach 45 mph.

