WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs beat the HiToms last night 6-3. Martinsville is 12-14 on the season and in third place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 20-8 and Morehead leads the East at 19-7. The Mustangs play away at Finch Field against the HiToms tonight.

Washington Nationals

The Nats had the day off yesterday. They are 29-49 on the season and begin a four-game series at home against the Marlins tonight. The Nats are 19 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.