Friday, July 1, 2022
Mostly sunny with a high of 90 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday with a continuing threat for scattered to numerous thunderstorms each day next week. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall both Saturday and Sunday. The main hazards with any severe thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and possibly quarter-sized hail. Localized flooding will also be possible where thunderstorms persist or occur repeatedly.

Here’s what’s happening: High pressure aloft will remain anchored to our southwest across the MidSouth and Southern Plains. Surface low pressure along the southeast U.S. coast will drift slowly east into the western Atlantic. A weak cold front will drift south toward the I-64 corridor by Saturday evening then toward the VA/NC border Sunday. This will result in a persistent pattern of warm and humid conditions along with scattered to numerous mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day through most of next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

