Obituaries

Sheri Matthews Carrico, 57, died Tuesday, June 28. She was a native of Martinsville. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Bon Air United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the reception that immediately follows the Church service. Affinity Funeral Service is in charge.

Jerry Ford, 73, of Axton, died Thursday, June 30, 2022. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Bertha May Merriman, 79, of 1155 Trenthill Drive, Bassett, died Sunday, June 26. The burial will be Tuesday, July 5, at Roselawn Burial Park and will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Jason Lewis White, 44, of Axton, died Wednesday, June 29. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5 until 7 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.