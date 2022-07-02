Three Kentucky officers killed, several hurt by gunman who opened fire at his home

Richard Williams Photography/Getty Images/Stock

(ALLEN, Ky.) –Three Kentucky police officers were shot and killed after a 49-year-old man, who is in custody, allegedly gunned them down and wounded several others in a mass shooting at his Kentucky home.

The City of Prestonburg Police Department shared in a Facebook post Friday that canine handler Jacob R. Chaffins had died.

“You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer. You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier,” the statement read.

“The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life – saving another. We will shine your light to Paisley and the world so long as we breathe. Rest yourself, we have the watch.”

The two other slain officers were identified by the sheriff’s office as Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure.

The shooting unfolded in Floyd County at about 6:44 p.m. local time Thursday, Kentucky State Police said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called it a “barricade situation.”

According to an arrest report, Lance Storz, who was armed with a rifle, fired multiple rounds at police officers around his home, killing two officers and a police K9.

The arrest report said five other officers and an emergency management director were injured, though state police said four officers and one civilian were hurt.

“Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night,” the governor tweeted Friday. “I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth.”

Storz is in custody on multiple charges including murder of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer. He entered a plea of not guilty and is being held on $10 million bond. Storz returns to court on July 11.

ABC News’ Jason Volack and Ahmad J. Hemingway contributed to this report.

