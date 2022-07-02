Saturday, July 2, 2022
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 92 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. A few thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening could become strong to severe and produce damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. More storms are expected Sunday and again Tuesday through Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening
each day.

Here’s what’s happening: High pressure aloft will remain just to the southwest of the
forecast area. Troughing across the Great Lakes will help to push a weak cold front southward into the Mid-Atlantic region today and then to just south of the Virginia/North Carolina border by Monday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to accompany the front today and Sunday. Otherwise, warm and humid conditions will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

