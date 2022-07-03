WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

Wilson beat the Mustangs last night 6-5. Martinsville is 12-16 on the season and in fourth place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 22-8 and Morehead leads the East at 21-7. The Mustangs are off today and play at home against Tri-City on Monday.

Washington Nationals

The Marlins beat the Nats 5-3 yesterday. Washington is 29-51 on the season and play the Marlins again this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. The Nats are 20 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.