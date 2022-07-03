Sunday, July 3, 2022
Starbucks is open in Martinsville

The new Starbucks in Martinsville on Commonwealth Boulevard has apparently opened although there has not been an official announcement from the company. At the same time, in nearby Roanoke, some Starbucks employees there are unionizing, joining a movement from other stores across the country. 14 workers at the Bridges Starbucks in Roanoke voted unanimously to form a union through Workers United according to WSET-TV. These workers are the first store to form a union in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia. Union members are pushing for guaranteed hours and guaranteed sick leave.
An official with Starbucks says they will bargain in good faith.

