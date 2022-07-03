Sunday, July 3, 2022
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected today, again on Tuesday and then each day Wednesday through Saturday. Excessive rainfall, damaging wind gusts, large hail are all possible. A weak cold front from northern Virginia and West Virginia will move on Monday through Henry County possibly bringing the storms and precipitation. Our Fourth of July will be warm and humid. The remainder of the week appears very unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day mainly during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, very warm and humid conditions will prevail through the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
