Community Calendar

Tuesday, July 5

Bingo, 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, July 6

Blood drive from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Heritage Center and Museum, 1 East Main Street.

Friday, July 8

Stuart Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Franks and Dranks from 6-9 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Garden, $20 admission includes food and cash bar.

Music night at 6:20 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Center.

Saturday, July 9

Uptown Farmers Martinsville from 7 a.m. to noon.

Canning class from 9 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Center.

Monday, July 11

Patrick and Henry Community College Board meets at noon at Frith Economic Development Center.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park Picnic Shelters 3 and 4 form 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Bingo at 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Thursday, July 14

Henry County School Board monthly meeting at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Bluegrass festival at Wayside Park in Stuart.

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call

276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.