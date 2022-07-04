(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Michael Clowers, 54, of Axton, died Saturday, July 2. A memorial service will be Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Fred Milton Garrett, 90, died Friday, July 1. He was born in Martinsville and was a resident of Archdale, North Carolina for 52 years. A service to celebrate Fred’s life will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. graveside at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, with Military Honors by the Martinsville and Henry County Veterans Honor Guard. His family will greet friends following the service and other times will be at their residence. Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy “Jean” Gilley, 87, of Bassett, died Thursday, June 30. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5, from 6 until 8 p.m. and the funeral will be on Wednesday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow in County Line Church of God of Prophecy. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Peggy Harris, 83, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, July 2. A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 6, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Rudolph “Rudy” Lovell Johnson Sr., of Fieldale, died Friday, July 1. The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Henry Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Bertha May Merriman, 79, of Bassett, died Sunday, June 26. The burial will be Tuesday, July 5, at Roselawn Burial Park and will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Winfred Moyer, 67, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 30. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Michael Dean Nichols, 63, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 30. The funeral will be Monday, July 4, 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

William “Danny” Winn, 60, died Friday, July 1. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.