Monday, July 4, 2022
HomeNewsLocalShooter of Bassett man sentenced
NewsLocal

Shooter of Bassett man sentenced

staff
By staff
0
23
Shooter of American Freight manager in Danville sentenced
The manager was shot in the head in the July 2021 incident, and taken to a hospital, from which he has since been released.
Previous articleListeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream brand
Next articleShooting and chase lead to man’s arrest after Martinsville church damaged
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE