WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs were off yesterday. They are 12-16 on the season and in fourth place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 22-8 and Morehead leads the East at 22-7. The Mustangs play at home against Tri-City tonight.

Washington Nationals

The Marlins beat the Nats 3-2 on Monday. Washington is 29-53 on the season and begin a three-game series with the Phillies on Tuesday. The Nats are 21 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.