Mostly sunny with a high of 88 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

An unsettled weather pattern will remain in place through the week as several complexes of thunderstorms are expected to track southeastward around the northeastern periphery of a strong upper-level ridge anchored over the Midwest and Southern Plains. Depending on the track of these thunderstorm complexes, parts of the forecast area to potentially the entire forecast area could be impacted. Widespread damaging thunderstorm wind gusts will be the main hazard with these thunderstorms. In addition, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Such thunderstorm complexes could impact the forecast area at any time Tuesday through Friday. By Saturday, a cold front will move into the region bringing widespread thunderstorms, again some of which could be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.

Here’s what’s happening: A weak cold front located across central North Carolina will

dissipate during the next couple of days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon/evening near the front impacting mainly far southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. Meanwhile, a strong ridge of high pressure aloft will remain anchored in place across the Southern Plains through the week. Disturbances tracking around the northern periphery of this ridge will bring complexes of thunderstorms from the Midwest into the Mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians several times through the end of the week. A cold front will move into the region by the weekend with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected to accompany the front. Otherwise, look for warm and humid conditions to continue all week with highs mostly in the 80s and lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: