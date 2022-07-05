Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentChris Rock and Lake Bell fuel dating rumors with LA dinner date
NewsEntertainment

Chris Rock and Lake Bell fuel dating rumors with LA dinner date

staff
By staff
0
5
Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/PictureGroup — Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Chris Rock and Lake Bell fueled romance rumors on Saturday after being spotted on a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

A source tells The New York Post the duo dined for almost two hours. Rock and Bell were reportedly holding hands as they walked out of an Italian restaurant, but immediately let go of one another’s hands when they saw the photographers.

The 57-year-old comedian and 43-year-old actress were also spotted catching a Cardinals game together at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium last month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleHighland Park mass shooting: Six killed at parade, police scouring person of interest’s social media
Next articlePlans revealed for redeveloped area around Notre-Dame cathedral
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE