Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Minions 2: The Rise of Gru' opens with record-breaking $125.1 million July...
NewsEntertainment

‘Minions 2: The Rise of Gru’ opens with record-breaking $125.1 million July 4th weekend

staff
By staff
0
4
Universal Pictures

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru is now the July 4 holiday box office record holder, earning an estimated 125.1 million dollars from Friday through Monday. That’s also the second-best debut for a Despicable Me/Minions movie, about three-and-a half million less than the first standalone Minions movie earned in 2015.

MInions 2: The Rise of Gru — featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson and Michelle Yeoh — did pretty well overseas, too, scooping up an estimated $93.7 million for a worldwide total gross of $202.2 million between Friday and Monday.

Top Gun: Maverick held on to second place, delivering an estimated $25.5 million over the three-day weekend and $33.3 through Monday. The Top Gun sequel has earned a total of $544.5 million overseas, bringing its six-week global tally to upwards of $1.1 billion worldwide.

Dropping to third place is Elvis, which collected an estimated $19 million in its second week of release. The biopic has earned a total of $70 million in North America and $113 million worldwide.

Pulling up in fourth place is Jurassic World: Dominion with just under $15.7 million. Adding Monday’s estimated totals, that figure swells to roughly $19.7 million. After four weeks, Dominion has raked in $331.8 million domestically to go with $492.7 million internationally, where it opened a week earlier than in North America. Its worldwide total currently sits at $824.5 million.

Rounding out the top five is the horror film The Black Phone, taking in an estimated $12.3 million between Friday and Sunday and $14.4 million through Monday. The film, starring Ethan Hawke, has earned a total of $49.7 million in North America and $74.4 million globally after two weeks.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleEnding Roe vs. Wade opens the door to a nationwide abortion ban. But how likely is it?
Next articlePartly sunny and hot with a high of 91 today
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE