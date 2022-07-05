New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs sweeping gun bills into law

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

(TRENTON, N.J.) — New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy signed new gun legislation into law on Tuesday, making it harder for residents in the state to get a handgun license and high-capacity rifles.

The new laws come a day after a gunman opened fire at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven people dead and over 30 injured.

“In the wake of horrific mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, it is necessary that we take action in order to protect our communities. I am proud to sign these bills today and thank my legislative partners for sending them to my desk,” Murphy said at the signing.

The guns safety package has seven bills that include requiring gun owners who move to New Jersey from out of state to register their firearms within 60 days with local law enforcement; lets the state’s attorney general bring a “cause of action for certain public nuisance violations arising from sale or marketing of firearms;” bans .50 caliber rifles and places restrictions on ghost guns.

The law also now requires those looking to become gun owners to pass a safety course to get a firearms purchaser’s ID and the state now has the power to track all ammunition sales in the state through a registry.

The new laws go into effect nearly two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law that restricted the concealed carrying of handguns in public to people who have “proper cause.”

Murphy criticized the court’s decision, calling it “deeply flawed,” according to ABC News Philadelphia station WPVI.

The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Executive President Scott Bach condemned the new laws, saying it ignored “criminals and those with dangerous behavioral issues,” according to ABC News New York station WABC.

Gun control organization Brady praised the governor for signing the bills and urged other states to “pass sensible legislation.”

“Gov. Murphy has strongly and consistently called for common-sense gun violence prevention reforms. Today, the legislature has delivered these needed policies and they will become law,” Brady said in a statement.

