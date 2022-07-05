Reimagining of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ coming to ABC December 15

Disney

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the Oscar-winning animated film, ABC and Disney are teaming up for a “one-night only” event called Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Airing on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET, the two-hour animated and live-action “reimagination” will pay tribute to the original 1991 film and its legacy “by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle,” according to a press release.

The live-action performers will be announced at a later date, but John M. Chu, the director of the hit Crazy Rich Asians and the musical movie In The Heights, is producing. British director Hamish Hamilton, a veteran of the Super Bowl halftime show who has worked with the likes of Eminem and Madonna, will be calling the shots.

The original Beauty and the Beast was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category and took home a Best Music trophy for composer Alan Menken.

The movie was remade into a hit live-action adaptation starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Adam/The Beast. It also featured performances from Josh Gad as LeFou, Luke Evans as Gaston, and featured the voices of Ewan McGregor as Lumière and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

