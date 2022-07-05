WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs 11-9 yesterday. Martinsville is 12-17 on the season and in fifth place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 22-9 and Morehead leads the East at 23-7. The Mustangs are off today and play at home on Wednesday in a non-conference game against the Carolina Disco Turkeys.

Washington Nationals

The Marlins beat the Nats 3-2 on Monday. Washington is 29-53 on the season and begin a three-game series with the Phillies today. The Nats are 22 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.