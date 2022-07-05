Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 91 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging wind gusts. Large hail and localized flooding is also possible. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along with damaging winds and localized flooding. Heat indices may reach 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon Wednesday through Friday.

Here’s what’s happening: A warm front will lift northward across the region today. Complexes of thunderstorms will track from the Midwest into the Mid Atlantic and central Appalachians several times through the end of the week before a cold front moves into the region by the weekend. Humid conditions continue all week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
