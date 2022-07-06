Another one! DJ Khaled announces title of new album, ‘God Did’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

DJ Khaled has been known to denounce “they” — a general group of haters and critics who seemingly expressed doubt about his talents and success. Now, he’s dedicating a project that will do the same — while crediting God for all he’s accomplished.

On Wednesday, the producer revealed the title for his upcoming album, which will officially be called God Did.

Alongside a montage of personal moments and BTS clips from the album-making process, he wrote, “I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?”

Fans of Khaled may be familiar with the name of his upcoming album, as the producer has used the phrase on several occasions, including on the intro to Fivio Foreign’s “B.I.B.L.E. Talk.”

“They wanna put chains and handcuffs on us/So we made sure we got baguette chains and baguette bracelets,” he says on the track. “They ain’t believe in us, God did.”

As of now, the release date for God Did has not been disclosed, but DJ Khaled promises it’s “coming soon.” He’s also teased potential collaborations with the likes of Drake, Future and Lil Baby, who have all been captured with him in the studio.

God Did will serve as the follow-up to KHALED KHALED, which dropped in April of last year.

