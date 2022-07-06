Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 6
Blood drive from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Heritage Center and Museum, 1 East Main Street.
Friday, July 8
Stuart Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to noon.
Franks and Dranks from 6-9 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Garden, $20 admission includes food and cash bar.
Music night at 6:20 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Center.
Saturday, July 9
Uptown Farmers Market in Martinsville from 7 a.m. to noon.
Canning class from 9 a.m. to noon at Spencer-Penn Center.
Monday, July 11
Patrick and Henry Community College Board meets at noon at Frith Economic Development Center.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park Picnic Shelters 3 and 4 form 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Bingo at 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.
Wednesday, July 13
Lacy Manufacturing group to meet at 12:30 p.m. at Clarence’s Steak House.
Thursday, July 14
Henry County School Board monthly meeting at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
Caregiver support group meets at 11 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Center.
Bluegrass festival at Wayside Park in Stuart.
Friday, July 15
Scentsy bingo at 6 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Center.
Cascade School Community Center music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool.
Saturday, July 16
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call
276-632-1772 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.