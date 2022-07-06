(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Cora Grace Williams Foley, 98, of Meadows of Dan, died Sunday, July 3. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 12 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday and also Friday evening at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart from 6 until 8 p.m. Moody Funeral Home is in charge.

Dorothy “Jean” Gilley, 87, of Bassett, died Thursday, June 30. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5, from 6 until 8 p.m. and the funeral will be on Wednesday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow in County Line Church of God of Prophecy. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Benjamin H. Hairston Jr., 59, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 4. The funeral will be held Saturday, July 9, at 12 noon, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. A floating visitation will be held Friday, July 8, from 2-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Peggy Harris, 83, of Ridgeway, died Saturday, July 2. A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 6, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Stephen Kendrick, 74, of Huddleston, formerly of Henry County, died Thursday, June 30. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the Fall. Tharp Funeral Home is in charge.

Crystal Sink, 37, of Collinsville, died Tuesday, July 5. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

William “Danny” Winn, 60, died Friday, July 1. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Martinsville. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.