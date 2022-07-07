In Brief: Paramount+ gets more ‘Evil’; ‘Pretty Little Liars’ sequel, and more

Paramount+ is scaring up a fourth season of its supernatural drama Evil. The series follows a forensic psychologist, played by Katja Herbers, who teams with a Catholic seminarian and a technology contractor — played respectively by Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi — to investigate alleged supernatural incidents. Evil began on CBS is now in its third season on the streaming service. New episodes of the 10-episode season drop weekly on Sundays…

HBO Max has dropped the first trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a sequel to the popular 2010 ABC Family/Freeform teen drama Pretty Little Liars. The new series stars Good Witch‘s Bailee Madison as Imogen, “a true survivor” and the “final girl” who’ll “drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.” Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco also star. The original Pretty Little Liars ran until 2017 and inspired a pair of spinoffs: Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Ravenswood, both of which were canceled after one season…

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Zoë Kravitz has tapped Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis and Haley Joel Osment to round out the cast of her directorial debut, P**** Island, according to Deadline. They join an ensemble that also includes Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum and Simon Rex. The movie follows Ackie as Frida, “a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress” with her sights set on philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum. After maneuvering her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she senses there’s more to it than meets the eye. The project is currently filming in Mexico…

