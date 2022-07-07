WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs are 12-17 on the season and in fifth place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 23-9 and Morehead leads the East at 23-8. The Mustangs play at home today against Peninsula.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Phillies 3-2 yesterday. Washington is 30-54 on the season and play the Phillies again today. The Nats are 22 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.