“Thanks, Dave!” Neighbors thank Chappelle for helping block controversial housing development

Dave Chappelle put his money where his very outspoken mouth is, and purchased a large plot of land near his home in Yellow Springs, Ohio — and his neighbors are thanking him for it.

Developers had planned to install housing on the 52-acre plot, but Chappelle apparently outbid the developer, meaning the land will be preserved as-is, according to the Daily Mail.

“To me it is clear, the project isn’t going forward. The developers will not be building on that land,” village manager Josue Salmeron told the publication.

In response, some local residents and merchants have been posting signs reading “Thanks, Dave!”

As reported in February, Chappelle took his grievances to a local city council meeting, and along with other residents, decried the plan.

“Hi, I’m Dave Chappelle,” the comic said, after waiting his turn to speak at the time.”I just wanna say…I don’t know why the village council is afraid of litigation from a $24 million-a-year company,” referring to the developer Oberer, “when it’s out a $65 million-a-year company,” Dave said, referring to his Iron Table Holdings company.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you!” Chappelle blasted the council members. “You look like clowns.”

Chappelle added forcefully, “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table!”

The comic is heavily invested in the community in which he lives, and the parcel of land on which housing would have been built abuts his own property.

