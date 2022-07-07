Partly sunny and hot with a high of 93 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Widely scattered strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, especially if storms move repeatedly over the same area. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe again on Friday and Saturday, with damaging winds the main threat, along with localized flooding. In addition, heat indices may reach 100 degrees in the afternoon Friday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: