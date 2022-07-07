Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeDailiesPartly sunny and hot with a high of 93 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Partly sunny and hot with a high of 93 today

staff
By staff
0
14771
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Widely scattered strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, especially if storms move repeatedly over the same area. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe again on Friday and Saturday, with damaging winds the main threat, along with localized flooding. In addition, heat indices may reach 100 degrees in the afternoon Friday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleWHEE sports
Next articleTexas immigration initiative ‘Operation Lone Star’ being probed for potential federal civil rights violations
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

WHEE sports

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE