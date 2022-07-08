In Brief: ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ creator dead, and more

Minari actor Steven Yeun has been tapped to star alongside Robert Pattinson in Oscar-winning Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s next movie, according to Deadline. The yet-to-be-titled film will be a science fiction story based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, which followed an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone, dubbed Mickey8, take his place. Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette also star…

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reports Kazuki Takahashi, best known as the creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, was found dead Wednesday in Japan, according to Newsweek. He was 60. Takahashi’s body was found floating off the coast of Nago City in southern Japan’s Okinawa, wearing snorkeling equipment. The Coast Guard is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. A statement on the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game’s Twitter on Thursday said it was “shocked and saddened” by the news, adding that “Together with his countless fans,” the company will carry on the Yu-Gi-Oh! legacy “with all the love and care it deserves.” Newsweek reports the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is estimated to have made some $17.1 billion…

The final season of NBC’s This Is Us leads all nominees in broadcast and cable for the 2nd annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, revealed on Thursday. The show’s 12 nominations include broadcast network drama series, actress, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, writing and directing. HBO’s Succession came in second place with 11 nominations, including cable drama series and six acting nominations, three directing nominations and one writing nomination. FX’s What We Do in the Shadows received eight nods, while ABC’s Abbott Elementary scored seven. FX’s Atlanta, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, HBO’s Euphoria and TBS’ Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail all landed six, and CBS’ Ghosts picked up five. The HCA’s broadcast network and cable awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and stream the following night…

