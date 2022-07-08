Friday, July 8, 2022
‘Love and Thunder’ already shaking box office: $30 million from sneak previews, $78 million-plus worldwide

By staff
Thor: Love and Thunder officially opened Friday, but thanks to sneak preview screenings on Thursday, the movie made nearly 30 million bucks. Deadline reports that performance was the second-best sneak preview haul of 2022 behind the $36 million made by another Marvel Studios film: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The all-time sneak preview champ for the MCU was 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which took in $60 million in the U.S. before its official opening date.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, writer-director Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe, has made an additional $48.6 million from the foreign box office, totaling up to nearly $78 million worldwide.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

