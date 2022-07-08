(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Brenda Campbell Barnes, 68, of Martinsville, died on Thursday, July 7. McKee-Stone is in charge.

Laddy Dean Burnette, 67, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, July 6. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Phillip Thomas Collins, 78, of Martinsville, died Sunday, July 3. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9, from 1 until 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Adkins-Lawrence Family Cemetery, in Callands. McKee-Stone is in charge.

Johnny Drummond, 63, of Roanoke, died Wednesday, July 6. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Cora Grace Williams Foley, 98, of Meadows of Dan, died Sunday, July 3. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 12 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday and also Friday evening at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart from 6 until 8 p.m. Moody Funeral Home is in charge.

Benjamin H. Hairston Jr., 59, of Martinsville, died Monday, July 4. The funeral will be held Saturday, July 9, at 12 noon, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. A floating visitation will be held Friday, July 8, from 2-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Hazel Iliene Hite, 93, died Monday, July 4. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. A private interment will follow the service. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Augustina Hunter, 67, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 5. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Margaret Gaynell Naff, 83, of Henry, died Wednesday, July 6. McKee-Stone is in charge.

Beatrice Penn, 79, of Spencer, died Wednesday, July 6. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 10, at Trinity Church of the Living God. A wake will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Moody Funeral Service is in charge.

Thomas “Tommy” Douglas Turner II, 60, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, July 6. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.