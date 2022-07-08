Record heat, severe storms expected for parts of US this weekend

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Excessive heat warnings are in effect across much of the southern U.S. heading into a weekend with potentially record-breaking temperatures.

As of Friday morning, 13 states are on heat alert and temperatures will reach triple digits in parts of the south, with feel-like temperatures as high as 115 degrees, ABC News weather team reports.

Here are the high temperature records to watch on Saturday:

Salt Lake City, UT: 102º (1994)

Denver, CO: 98º (2021)

Scottsbluff, NE: 104º (2017)

Corpus Christi, TX: 100º (2005)

Austin, TX: 104º (2009)

Houston, TX: 102º (1980)

Waco, TX: 104º (1978)

Dallas, TX: 106º (1980)

Shreveport, LA: 104º (1884)

Tupelo, MS: 100º (1936)

Severe weather is also expected to continue across parts of the North, including Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota where large hail and damaging winds are possible, and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Golf ball size hail was reported in Montana and record flooding was reported in North Carolina and Missouri on Thursday.

Flash flooding due to heavy rain is possible through the weekend in parts of the Southeast, especially coastal regions from Georgia through the Carolinas where more than 3” is possible.

