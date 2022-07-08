WHEE sports

Friday, July 8, 2022
Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs beat Peninsula yesterday 12-8. The Mustangs are 13-17 on the season and in fifth place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 23-9 and Morehead leads the East at 24-8. The Mustangs play away tonight against Tri-City.

Washington Nationals

The Phillies beat the Nats 5-3 yesterday. Washington is 30-55 on the season and play the Phillies again today. The Nats are 23 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

