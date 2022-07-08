Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentWeekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
NewsEntertainment

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

staff
By staff
0
5

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: A couple decides whether to break up or stay together before they head to college in this Netflix drama. 

Girl in the Picture: Finally uncover the 30-year-old mystery of who Sharon Marshall is in the jaw-dropping true crime story.

Boo, B****: An under-the-radar high school senior tries to change her image, only to find herself turned into a ghost in this new limited series.

The Sea Beast: A celebrated monster hunter and his stowaway become unexpected allies in this new animated fantasy film.

Hulu
Maggie: A psychic navigates the difficult world of dating in this new romantic comedy series.

Apple TV+
Black Bird: Watch Ray Liotta’s final TV project in the first two episodes of this new limited series, starring Taron Egerton.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gunned down while giving speech
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE