Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: A couple decides whether to break up or stay together before they head to college in this Netflix drama.

Girl in the Picture: Finally uncover the 30-year-old mystery of who Sharon Marshall is in the jaw-dropping true crime story.

Boo, B****: An under-the-radar high school senior tries to change her image, only to find herself turned into a ghost in this new limited series.

The Sea Beast: A celebrated monster hunter and his stowaway become unexpected allies in this new animated fantasy film.

Hulu

Maggie: A psychic navigates the difficult world of dating in this new romantic comedy series.

Apple TV+

Black Bird: Watch Ray Liotta’s final TV project in the first two episodes of this new limited series, starring Taron Egerton.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.