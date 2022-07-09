Saturday, July 9, 2022
City Park hosting state tournament

By staff
Baseball Tournaments are coming back to a park in Martinsville and it’s all thanks to some new renovations. Crews revamped three dugouts on the lower fields, added a new dugout on the upper field and a new scoreboard on the Bronco field, and replaced two scoreboards on the Pony & Colt fields at the Southside Park. This was all a part of the first phase of the Southside Park renovations project. Phase 1 was done just in time for the Dixie Youth State Baseball Tournament. Renovations in Phase 1 cost about $55,000. The Harvest Foundation paid almost half of the bill. The foundation awarded $25,000 in PUP Grant funding for the project. The American Rescue Plan funds paid for the rest. There’s one more phase to go before the project is complete. Bids for Phase 2 start later this summer.

