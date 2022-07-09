Governor asks colleges to hold line on tuition

In a press release Friday, the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that there are at least ten state colleges that will flatten tuition costs for in-state undergraduates this fall. The announcement comes after a request was made by Governor Youngkin to lighten the burden on college students and their families.

The Governor’s office said that some colleges are undecided, like George Mason University, which is reevaluating later this year, and others like Radford University, Christopher Newport University, and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, all of which did not comment or did not have information to provide.

However, the announcement reported one university that did not adhere to the request: the University of Virginia.