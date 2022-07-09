New jail housing more prisoners

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is back on track with its budget after racking up thousands of dollars in costs for housing inmates in other places. When the new jail in Henry County opened in March, the Sheriff’s office was anticipating bringing back its inmates housed in other facilities across the Commonwealth, but that did not happen right away because the County lacked the number of deputies needed at the new jail. The budget approved in May for the fiscal year starting July 1 has $19 million set aside for the Sheriff’s Office.