WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs beat Tri-City yesterday 6-5. The Mustangs are 14-17 on the season and tied with Macon for third place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 23-9 and Morehead leads the East at 24-9. The Mustangs play at home tonight against the Hi-Toms.

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats 12-2 yesterday. Washington is 30-56 on the season and play the Braves again today. The Nats are 23 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.