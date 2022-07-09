Storms and rain likely with a high of 87 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight will be capable of bringing excessive rainfall, which could lead to localized flash flooding. An isolated severe storm is also possible with damaging winds the main threat. A nearly stationary frontal boundary will finally drop southeast as a cold front late today. Storm chances increase with locally heavy rainfall likely. High pressure returns briefly Sunday into Monday bringing less humidity. More storms with another front return by midweek.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: