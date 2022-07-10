Sunday, July 10, 2022
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

​​Nancy Wells Cole, 88, of Axton, died Friday, July 8. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at Overlook Cemetery in Eden. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday, at Fair Funeral Home in Eden. Fair Funeral Home is in charge.

Martha Dyches Draper, 83, of Axton, died Friday, July 8. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Beatrice Penn, 79, of Spencer, died Wednesday, July 6. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 10, at Trinity Church of the Living God. A wake will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Moody Funeral Service is in charge.

Jerry Sherwin, 66 of Bassett, died Friday, July 8. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Thomas “Tommy” Douglas Turner, II, 60, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, July 6. The funeral will be held on Monday, July 11, at 6:00 P. M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

