Sunday, July 10, 2022
HomeDailiesWHEE sports
DailiesSports

WHEE sports

staff
By staff
0
19341

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs vs HiToms game last night was rained out. Martinsville is off today and plays away at Forest City on Monday. The Mustangs are 14-17 on the season and tied with Macon for third place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 24-9 and Morehead leads the East at 25-9.

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats 4-3 yesterday. Washington is 30-57 on the season and play the Braves again today at 1:35 p.m. The game airs on WHEE-AM1370. The Nats are 24 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

Previous articleShowers likely with a high of 70 today
Next articleObituaries
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Showers likely with a high of 70 today

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Showers likely with a high of 70 today

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE