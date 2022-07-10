WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs vs HiToms game last night was rained out. Martinsville is off today and plays away at Forest City on Monday. The Mustangs are 14-17 on the season and tied with Macon for third place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 24-9 and Morehead leads the East at 25-9.

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats 4-3 yesterday. Washington is 30-57 on the season and play the Braves again today at 1:35 p.m. The game airs on WHEE-AM1370. The Nats are 24 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.