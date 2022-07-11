Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia dish on historic ‘Bachelorette’ season, friendship

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, the first Bachelorettes to co-star in a full season, meet their 32 potential suitors on the season 19 premiere, debuting Monday night on ABC.

The ladies established a tight bond on Clayton Echard‘s The Bachelor season, which ended with their shocking double elimination. They told Good Morning America that their bond will be on full display throughout their Bachelorette experience.

“We do have the same journey but, in a way, our own, and people get to see two different love stories and our friendship along the way,” Recchia said.

Windey added that, while they didn’t really have a game plan for the season going into it, they had “lots of open communication” because they didn’t want to jeopardize their friendship.

“We were really lucky, because when Bachelorettes before have gone through this, it can be very isolating and you do really just have to rely on yourself,” she said.

In addition to each other, the Bachelorettes also had host Jesse Palmer — who first met them as he hosted Echard’s Bachelor season — to lean on.

“He knew our ins and outs and what we had been through, so he knew our personalities, he knew who we are as women, and was able to support us accordingly,” Windey said.

But Palmer wasn’t only a source of comfort throughout their season. “I think we gave Jesse a little bit of trouble,” Recchia joked. “He’s never had Bachelorettes before — let alone two of us.”

Both ladies said going through this unique adventure together was a chance for their own individual growth.

“Just having Rachel by my side,” Windey added, “I got to learn so much from her and grow as a person.”

The Bachelorette season 19 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

