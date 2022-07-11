Hulu rings up another season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu

Ahead of Tuesday’s Emmy nominations announcement — where it’s thought the show will represent in a big way — Hulu has ordered a third season of the beloved comedy Only Murders in the Building.

It’s something of a no-brainer for the streaming service: Both seasons of the 20th Television series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are Certified 100% Fresh on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

In the announcement, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, called Only Murders “the true crown jewel of our slate.”

He hailed, “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach,” as well as its cast.

“We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story,” Erwich says of the performers’ respective characters.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.