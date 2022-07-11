HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

staff
By staff
0
15193

(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Martha Dyches Draper, 83, of Axton, died Friday, July 8. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Jerry Sherwin, 66 of Bassett, died Friday, July 8. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Thomas “Tommy” Douglas Turner, II, 60, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, July 6. The funeral will be held on Monday, July 11, at 6:00 P. M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Previous articleCommunity Calendar
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.