Obituaries

Martha Dyches Draper, 83, of Axton, died Friday, July 8. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Jerry Sherwin, 66 of Bassett, died Friday, July 8. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Thomas “Tommy” Douglas Turner, II, 60, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, July 6. The funeral will be held on Monday, July 11, at 6:00 P. M. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.